Aker BP to Buy All of Lundin Energy's Oil & Gas Assets
(PLX AI) – Aker BP and Lundin Energy combine their oil and gas businessesAker BP absorbing Lundin Energy’s oil and gas related assetsThis creates the second largest oil and gas producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf
