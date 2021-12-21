Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Schouw to Buy Back Shares for DKK 350 Million (PLX AI) – Schouw & Co. to initiate share buy-back program of up to DKK 350 million.Program to be executed during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022May buy back up to 14.04% of share capital



