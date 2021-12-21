Beiersdorf Buys Chantecaille for USD 590-690 Million
(PLX AI) – Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille for enterprise value between USD 590 million and USD 690 million, depending on the future development of the business.Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will …
- Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will complement its position in the premium skin care segment and seeks to enhance growth in particular in North America and the Asian markets
- In 2021, it is expected that Chantecaille will generate global sales in excess of USD 100 million
- Deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022
