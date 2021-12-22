checkAd

Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash

(PLX AI) – Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.
  • LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics company
  • LF Logistics is a private Hong Kong based company owned by Li & Fung (78.3%) and Temasek Holdings (21.7%)
  • In addition, an earn-out with a total value of up to USD 160m related to future financial performance has been agreed as part of the transaction
  • ICL business 2021 outlook adjusted EBITDA USD 250 million, revenue USD 1 billion
  • ICL business is expected to more than double the revenue and the EBITDA by end of full-year 2026


A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
22.12.2021, 07:40  |  84   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash (PLX AI) – Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives
Beiersdorf Buys Chantecaille for USD 590-690 Million
General Mills Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Revenue Tops Estimates
Novo Nordisk Share Drop on Wegovy Delay Is Great Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
Aker BP to Buy All of Lundin Energy's Oil & Gas Assets
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Bayer Gets FDA Approval for Xarelto for VTE & VTE Prevention in Children
Boeing Says UPS to Buy 19 Freighters of 767 Model
FactSet Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
Mekonomen Slips as Nordea Sees Risk to Consensus Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives
Vestas Keeps EBIT Margin Target for 2025 Unchanged as Expected
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential
ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, GN Store Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, ...
Manz Gets EUR 70 Million Order from Britishvolt for Lithium-Ion Battery Equipment
Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant