Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
(PLX AI) – Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.
- LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics company
- LF Logistics is a private Hong Kong based company owned by Li & Fung (78.3%) and Temasek Holdings (21.7%)
- In addition, an earn-out with a total value of up to USD 160m related to future financial performance has been agreed as part of the transaction
- ICL business 2021 outlook adjusted EBITDA USD 250 million, revenue USD 1 billion
- ICL business is expected to more than double the revenue and the EBITDA by end of full-year 2026
