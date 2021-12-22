Electrolux Pro Jumps More Than 5% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional shares rose 5.6% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 71 from SEK 67Electrolux Pro has a strong order intake and long-term potential despite near-term headwinds, …
