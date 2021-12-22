Aker BP Turning Into Attractive Dividend Machine with Lundin Energy Deal, Nordea Says (PLX AI) – Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said. Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380Aker BP is likely to be among … (PLX AI) – Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said.

Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380

Aker BP is likely to be among the most robust E&P plays in the world through the energy transition, Nordea said

Aker BP is loaded with triggers going into 2022 and an attractive investment case, Nordea said

Even though the transaction is estimate dilutive on oil price, it's accretive to free cash flow and EPS, Carnegie said, maintaining a buy recommendation on Aker BP

The possibility of a competing bid cannot be ruled out, Carnegie said



