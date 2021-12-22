checkAd

Aker BP Turning Into Attractive Dividend Machine with Lundin Energy Deal, Nordea Says

(PLX AI) – Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said. Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380Aker BP is likely to be among …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said.
  • Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380
  • Aker BP is likely to be among the most robust E&P plays in the world through the energy transition, Nordea said
  • Aker BP is loaded with triggers going into 2022 and an attractive investment case, Nordea said
  • Even though the transaction is estimate dilutive on oil price, it's accretive to free cash flow and EPS, Carnegie said, maintaining a buy recommendation on Aker BP
  • The possibility of a competing bid cannot be ruled out, Carnegie said


Aker BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
22.12.2021, 10:04  |  48   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker BP Turning Into Attractive Dividend Machine with Lundin Energy Deal, Nordea Says (PLX AI) – Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said. Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380Aker BP is likely to be among …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Beiersdorf Buys Chantecaille for USD 590-690 Million
Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Japan, Scales It Down in Germany
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
General Mills Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Revenue Tops Estimates
Aker BP to Buy All of Lundin Energy's Oil & Gas Assets
Boeing Says UPS to Buy 19 Freighters of 767 Model
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
FactSet Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
Autogrill Raises FY Outlook for Underlying EBIT Margin, Net Result
Schouw to Buy Back Shares for DKK 350 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives
Beiersdorf Buys Chantecaille for USD 590-690 Million
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential
Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Japan, Scales It Down in Germany
ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, GN Store Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, ...
Manz Gets EUR 70 Million Order from Britishvolt for Lithium-Ion Battery Equipment
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant