Dometic End-Market Demand Is Slowing, Danske Says in Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Dometic end-market demand is slowing, analysts at Danske Bank said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 128 from SEK 180North America RV retail registrations are seeing a meaningful slowdown since the summer, …
- Price target cut to SEK 128 from SEK 180
- North America RV retail registrations are seeing a meaningful slowdown since the summer, Danske said
- This means inventories will return to normal much faster than anticipated
- Meanwhile, the Igloo acquisition is off to a difficult start, with EBITDA margin declining in Aug.-Sept. and guidance for a difficult Q4, Danske said
- Dometic shares were down 2.4% in morning trading
