Dometic End-Market Demand Is Slowing, Danske Says in Downgrade (PLX AI) – Dometic end-market demand is slowing, analysts at Danske Bank said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 128 from SEK 180North America RV retail registrations are seeing a meaningful slowdown since the summer, … (PLX AI) – Dometic end-market demand is slowing, analysts at Danske Bank said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.

Price target cut to SEK 128 from SEK 180

North America RV retail registrations are seeing a meaningful slowdown since the summer, Danske said

This means inventories will return to normal much faster than anticipated

Meanwhile, the Igloo acquisition is off to a difficult start, with EBITDA margin declining in Aug.-Sept. and guidance for a difficult Q4, Danske said

Dometic shares were down 2.4% in morning trading



