AddLife to Buy MBA Incorporado for EUR 111 Million in Cash
(PLX AI) – AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery businessPurchase price for 100 percent of the equity amounts to EUR 111 million cashAlantra Private …
AddLife Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business
- Purchase price for 100 percent of the equity amounts to EUR 111 million cash
- Alantra Private Equity owns approximately 75 percent of the shares of the target company
- The company has a turnover of approximately EUR 67 million and around 285 employees with operations in Spain, Italy, Portugal
- MBA is expected to report an EBITA margin of around 17 percent
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0