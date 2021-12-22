checkAd

CarMax Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates

(PLX AI) – CarMax Q3 revenue USD 8,500 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.63 vs. estimate USD 1.46Says During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we opened one new location. For the full fiscal year, we plan to open a total of ten new …

  • (PLX AI) – CarMax Q3 revenue USD 8,500 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 1.63 vs. estimate USD 1.46
  • Says During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we opened one new location. For the full fiscal year, we plan to open a total of ten new locations, including four new locations expected to open in the fourth quarter
Autor: PLX AI
22.12.2021, 12:51  |  19   |   |   

