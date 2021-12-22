checkAd

Kid ASA CFO Sells 20,000 Shares, or Almost 1/3 of His Position

(PLX AI) – Kid ASA CFO Eystein Lund sells 20,000 shares in the company, or about 29% of his position. Following this transaction, Lund holds 50,286 shares in Kid ASA

Autor: PLX AI
