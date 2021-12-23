Holcim Buys Malarkey Roofing Products for USD 1.35 Billion in Cash
- (PLX AI) – Holcim to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products in transaction valued at USD 1.35 billion.
- Malarkey projected 2022 Net Sales of USD 600 million and EBITDA of USD 120 million
- Says deal accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025
- Transaction to be financed with 100% cash
- Synergies of USD 40 million per year are expected on a run-rate basis to be realized by year three
- The acquisition is earnings per share (EPS) accretive from the first year
