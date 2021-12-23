checkAd

Holcim Buys Malarkey Roofing Products for USD 1.35 Billion in Cash

(PLX AI) – Holcim to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products in transaction valued at USD 1.35 billion.Malarkey projected 2022 Net Sales of USD 600 million and EBITDA of USD 120 millionSays deal accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach …

