Vestas Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S. (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 301 MW order from TransAlta to power two wind projects, White Rock East and White Rock West, in Oklahoma. The order consists of 33 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine at White Rock East and 16 V162-6.0 …



