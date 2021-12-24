Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Daimler Agrees to 10% Stake in DENZA Joint Venture; BYD to hold 90% (PLX AI) – Daimler and BYD agree on future setup of DENZA joint venture.Daimler and its long-term Chinese partner BYD signed an equity transfer agreement on the future setup of the DENZA joint ventureAccording to the agreement, both partners intend …



