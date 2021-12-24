Daimler Agrees to 10% Stake in DENZA Joint Venture; BYD to hold 90%
(PLX AI) – Daimler and BYD agree on future setup of DENZA joint venture.Daimler and its long-term Chinese partner BYD signed an equity transfer agreement on the future setup of the DENZA joint ventureAccording to the agreement, both partners intend …
- (PLX AI) – Daimler and BYD agree on future setup of DENZA joint venture.
- Daimler and its long-term Chinese partner BYD signed an equity transfer agreement on the future setup of the DENZA joint venture
- According to the agreement, both partners intend to complete an equity transfer in DENZA
- Following the equity transfer, Daimler and BYD will hold 10% and 90% equity interest respectively
- Both Daimler and BYD remain dedicated to their successful long-term partnership
- DENZA brand to seek further growth opportunities with new models in 2022
- Daimler and BYD are confident in the growth potential of the new energy vehicle market in China
