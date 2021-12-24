Eolus to Develop 672 MW of Swedish Wind Power with Hydro REIN
(PLX AI) – Eolus and Hydro REIN enter a partnership for joint development and realization of a portfolio of nine Swedish wind power projects in early development phase. The projects with a potential installed capacity of up to 672 MW are located in …
- The projects with a potential installed capacity of up to 672 MW are located in SE3 and SE4
- Within the frame of the partnership Hydro Rein acquires 50% of the 672 MW portfolio owned by Eolus
