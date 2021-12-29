Vestas Gets 87 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 87 MW order from ABO Wind AG for the Pajuperänkagas project in Finland. The order includes supply and installation of 14 V162-6.2 MW turbines and adds to the almost 2 GW in firm orders already received in Finland for …
