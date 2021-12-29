Vestas Gets 56 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 56 MW order for a wind project in France. The contract includes the supply and installation of eighteen wind turbines of the 4 MW platform including V136-3.45 MW, V126-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in …
