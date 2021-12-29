Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 56 MW Wind Turbine Order in France (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 56 MW order for a wind project in France. The contract includes the supply and installation of eighteen wind turbines of the 4 MW platform including V136-3.45 MW, V126-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in …



