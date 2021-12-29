Hoist Finance NPL Acquisition in Greece Bodes Well for 2022, Analyst Says
(PLX AI) – Hoist Finance's acquisition of a portfolio of EUR 2.1 billion of non-performing loans in from Alpha Bank in Greece bodes well for the lender in the next year, SEB analysts said. Hoist total investment in this transaction was EUR 108 …
- Hoist total investment in this transaction was EUR 108 million and is the lender's second portfolio acquisition in Greece
- This is a positive step in the right direction for Hoist, SEB said
- This shows that Hoist's released capital is used for investments, which should lead to increased EPS estimates for 2022, SEB said
- Hoist is rated buy, with price target SEK 38 at SEB
