Hoist Finance NPL Acquisition in Greece Bodes Well for 2022, Analyst Says (PLX AI) – Hoist Finance's acquisition of a portfolio of EUR 2.1 billion of non-performing loans in from Alpha Bank in Greece bodes well for the lender in the next year, SEB analysts said. Hoist total investment in this transaction was EUR 108 … (PLX AI) – Hoist Finance's acquisition of a portfolio of EUR 2.1 billion of non-performing loans in from Alpha Bank in Greece bodes well for the lender in the next year, SEB analysts said.

Hoist total investment in this transaction was EUR 108 million and is the lender's second portfolio acquisition in Greece

This is a positive step in the right direction for Hoist, SEB said

This shows that Hoist's released capital is used for investments, which should lead to increased EPS estimates for 2022, SEB said

Hoist is rated buy, with price target SEK 38 at SEB Hoist Finance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



