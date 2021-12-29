Stockmann Sells Stores in Tallinn, Riga for EUR 87 Million
(PLX AI) – Stockmann to sell its department store properties in Tallinn and Riga for EUR 87 million and continues with long-term leaseback agreements.Stockmann will use the proceeds from the sales of the properties in full to reduce its secured …
Stockmann (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Stockmann to sell its department store properties in Tallinn and Riga for EUR 87 million and continues with long-term leaseback agreements.
- Stockmann will use the proceeds from the sales of the properties in full to reduce its secured restructuring debts
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0