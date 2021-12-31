checkAd

Vestas Announces 3 More Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 420 MW

(PLX AI) – Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil.
  • The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract
  • Vestas has received a 257 MW order from Windkoepel Groen for a total of seven projects in the Netherlands
  • The order includes supply and installation of 37 V162-6.2 MW EnVentus wind turbines, with some delivered in 6.0 MW operating mode, and eight V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.8 MW operating mode
  • Vestas has secured a 50 MW order from Passat Energy Sp z o.o, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Iberdrola Renovables Internacional S.A.U., for the Korytnica II project in central Poland
  • Vestas will supply and install 14 of its V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
31.12.2021, 11:34  |  46   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Announces 3 More Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 420 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Announces 3 More Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 420 MW
Titel
Daimler Agrees to 10% Stake in DENZA Joint Venture; BYD to hold 90%
Eolus to Develop 672 MW of Swedish Wind Power with Hydro REIN
Vestas Gets 56 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Galp Energia Signs Natural Gas Contracts in Brazil
Hoist Finance NPL Acquisition in Greece Bodes Well for 2022, Analyst Says
Vestas Gets 87 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
Stockmann Sells Stores in Tallinn, Riga for EUR 87 Million
Vestas Announces 3 More Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 420 MW
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant