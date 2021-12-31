Vestas Announces 3 More Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 420 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output … (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil.

The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract

Vestas has received a 257 MW order from Windkoepel Groen for a total of seven projects in the Netherlands

The order includes supply and installation of 37 V162-6.2 MW EnVentus wind turbines, with some delivered in 6.0 MW operating mode, and eight V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.8 MW operating mode

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order from Passat Energy Sp z o.o, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Iberdrola Renovables Internacional S.A.U., for the Korytnica II project in central Poland

Vestas will supply and install 14 of its V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode



