Vestas Gets 248 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 248 MW wind turbine order from Elera Renováveis for the Seridó Oeste project, located in Parelhas, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.The project will feature 55 V150-4.5 MW turbines which Vestas will supply and … (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 248 MW wind turbine order from Elera Renováveis for the Seridó Oeste project, located in Parelhas, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

The project will feature 55 V150-4.5 MW turbines which Vestas will supply and install

Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement

The delivery of wind turbines is planned for the second quarter of 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024

