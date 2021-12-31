checkAd

Vestas Gets 248 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil

(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 248 MW wind turbine order from Elera Renováveis for the Seridó Oeste project, located in Parelhas, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.The project will feature 55 V150-4.5 MW turbines which Vestas will supply and …

  • The project will feature 55 V150-4.5 MW turbines which Vestas will supply and install
  • Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
  • The delivery of wind turbines is planned for the second quarter of 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024
