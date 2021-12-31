Vestas Gets 116 MW Wind Turbine Order in the Netherlands (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 116 MW order from Eneco for the Windpark Maasvlakte 2 project in the Netherlands. The order includes supply and installation of 13 V162-6.0 MW turbines and nine V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 116 MW order from Eneco for the Windpark Maasvlakte 2 project in the Netherlands.

The order includes supply and installation of 13 V162-6.0 MW turbines and nine V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode Wertpapier

