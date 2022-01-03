Vestas Q4 Order Miss May Mean Lower Turbine Prices, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Vestas fourth-quarter wind turbine order intake ended up lower than consensus expectations despite a last-minute spurt at the end of 2021, and this is likely to reflect in the company's average selling prices, analysts said. Vestas … (PLX AI) – Vestas fourth-quarter wind turbine order intake ended up lower than consensus expectations despite a last-minute spurt at the end of 2021, and this is likely to reflect in the company's average selling prices, analysts said.

Vestas announced 1,400 MW of orders in the last 3 days of the year, with the total Q4 announced order intake of about 2,000 MW

Company-collected consensus was about 4,000 MW, but that was released before the December capital markets day, where Vestas management said customers were delaying order decisions due high cost inflation

Vestas had a weak finish to the year, with the weakest Q4 announced order intake in many years, Carnegie said

The company is probably losing market share: Carnegie

This could mean lower prices for Vestas, which currently has the highest ASP among peers, Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock

Meanwhile, analysts at SEB said that the Q4 orders miss was smaller than feared, but orders ASP will be crucial

If orders are being pushed forward, the downside risk to 2023 estimates increases, SEB said

The risk of irrational competition and price pressure can't be written off and Vestas may have difficulty fully mitigating the high cost inflation through higher prices, SEB said



Wertpapier

Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.01.2022, 07:14 | | 65 0 | 0 03.01.2022, 07:14 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer