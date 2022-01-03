Vestas Q4 Order Miss May Mean Lower Turbine Prices, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Vestas fourth-quarter wind turbine order intake ended up lower than consensus expectations despite a last-minute spurt at the end of 2021, and this is likely to reflect in the company's average selling prices, analysts said.
- Vestas announced 1,400 MW of orders in the last 3 days of the year, with the total Q4 announced order intake of about 2,000 MW
- Company-collected consensus was about 4,000 MW, but that was released before the December capital markets day, where Vestas management said customers were delaying order decisions due high cost inflation
- Vestas had a weak finish to the year, with the weakest Q4 announced order intake in many years, Carnegie said
- The company is probably losing market share: Carnegie
- This could mean lower prices for Vestas, which currently has the highest ASP among peers, Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock
- Meanwhile, analysts at SEB said that the Q4 orders miss was smaller than feared, but orders ASP will be crucial
- If orders are being pushed forward, the downside risk to 2023 estimates increases, SEB said
- The risk of irrational competition and price pressure can't be written off and Vestas may have difficulty fully mitigating the high cost inflation through higher prices, SEB said
