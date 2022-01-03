Evotec Gets EUR 7.5 Million Grant for Covid-19 Therapeutic (PLX AI) – Evotec receives € 7.5 m grant for development of COVID-19 therapeutic from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.Evotec will use clinical material manufactured within its Just - Evotec Biologics manufacturing platform to … (PLX AI) – Evotec receives € 7.5 m grant for development of COVID-19 therapeutic from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Evotec will use clinical material manufactured within its Just - Evotec Biologics manufacturing platform to initiate the clinical development of a potentially highly potent immunomodulatory molecule

The molecule has shown great potential to produce a powerful antiviral response against infections with coronavirus, the company said

By amplifying the immune response against coronavirus infections, the molecule can potentially reduce the viral load, Evotec said

Thus, the early administration of this biologic may significantly lower the risk of a severe progression of COVID-19 that requires hospitalisation of patients: Evotec



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.01.2022, 07:32

