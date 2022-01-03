Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake (PLX AI) – Vestas continued to display disappointing order intake in the fourth quarter, analysts at Nordea said, cutting their 2022 earnings estimates for the company.With a Q4 announced order intake of 2,000 MW, a disappointing trend from the … (PLX AI) – Vestas continued to display disappointing order intake in the fourth quarter, analysts at Nordea said, cutting their 2022 earnings estimates for the company.

With a Q4 announced order intake of 2,000 MW, a disappointing trend from the third quarter continues for Vestas, including no announced orders in Asia and offshore, Nordea said

This led the analysts to cut their estimate for this year's EBIT by 20% and for 2023 EBIT by 12%

While steel and resin prices have fallen from their recent highs, this may take time to impact Vestas, Nordea said

The analysts left their hold recommendation unchanged for Vestas, with fair value cut to DKK 230 from DKK 235



