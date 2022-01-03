Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake
(PLX AI) – Vestas continued to display disappointing order intake in the fourth quarter, analysts at Nordea said, cutting their 2022 earnings estimates for the company.With a Q4 announced order intake of 2,000 MW, a disappointing trend from the …
- With a Q4 announced order intake of 2,000 MW, a disappointing trend from the third quarter continues for Vestas, including no announced orders in Asia and offshore, Nordea said
- This led the analysts to cut their estimate for this year's EBIT by 20% and for 2023 EBIT by 12%
- While steel and resin prices have fallen from their recent highs, this may take time to impact Vestas, Nordea said
- The analysts left their hold recommendation unchanged for Vestas, with fair value cut to DKK 230 from DKK 235
