Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares rose more than 3% in early trading after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from sell. Citi says European long-haul airlines will outperform short-haul airlines in 2022, benefitting from cargo momentum, corporate travel …
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares rose more than 3% in early trading after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from sell.
- Citi says European long-haul airlines will outperform short-haul airlines in 2022, benefitting from cargo momentum, corporate travel recovery and Asia reopening
- Lufthansa price target raised to EUR 7.50 from EUR 1.43 at Citi
