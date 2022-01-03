Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares rose more than 3% in early trading after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from sell. Citi says European long-haul airlines will outperform short-haul airlines in 2022, benefitting from cargo momentum, corporate travel … (PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares rose more than 3% in early trading after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from sell.

Citi says European long-haul airlines will outperform short-haul airlines in 2022, benefitting from cargo momentum, corporate travel recovery and Asia reopening

Lufthansa price target raised to EUR 7.50 from EUR 1.43 at Citi

