Eckert & Ziegler Buys Argentinian SPECT Specialist Tecnonuclear (PLX AI) – ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler buys Argentinian SPECT specialist Tecnonuclear, with 2021 revenues of about 10 million USD.Tecnonuclear is a manufacturer of Technetium-99 generators and a portfolio of related biomoleculesTecnonuclear employs a … (PLX AI) – ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler buys Argentinian SPECT specialist Tecnonuclear, with 2021 revenues of about 10 million USD.

Tecnonuclear is a manufacturer of Technetium-99 generators and a portfolio of related biomolecules

Tecnonuclear employs a staff of 60

The purchase price was primarily based on Tecnonuclear's earnings power and completely paid out of Eckert & Ziegler's cash flow. No third-party financing was involved in the transaction So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 102,53 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,95% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Eckert & Ziegler Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.01.2022, 16:54 | | 23 0 | 0 03.01.2022, 16:54 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer