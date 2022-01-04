Swisscom, Orell Füssli Start Partnership in Digital Certificates
- (PLX AI) – Swisscom announces strategic partnership between Orell Füssli & Swisscom to drive forward the development, management and use of legally binding digital certificates.
- These are to be used and verified in digital business processes
- Orell Füssli and Swisscom say they are partnering up to offer citizens, companies and public authorities trustworthy, forgery-proof and intelligent digital certificates in the future
- The first applications are to be offered within the next 12 months
