Swisscom, Orell Füssli Start Partnership in Digital Certificates (PLX AI) – Swisscom announces strategic partnership between Orell Füssli & Swisscom to drive forward the development, management and use of legally binding digital certificates. These are to be used and verified in digital business processesOrell … (PLX AI) – Swisscom announces strategic partnership between Orell Füssli & Swisscom to drive forward the development, management and use of legally binding digital certificates.

These are to be used and verified in digital business processes

Orell Füssli and Swisscom say they are partnering up to offer citizens, companies and public authorities trustworthy, forgery-proof and intelligent digital certificates in the future

The first applications are to be offered within the next 12 months

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.01.2022, 07:04

