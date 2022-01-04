Grenke Q4 New Leasing Business Rises 22% to EUR 521.2 Million (PLX AI) – Grenke Q4 New leasing business EUR 521.2 million, up 22% from last year.New leasing business corresponds to the total acquisition costs of all newly purchased leased assetsOur finish in the last quarter of the year was successful because … (PLX AI) – Grenke Q4 New leasing business EUR 521.2 million, up 22% from last year.

Our finish in the last quarter of the year was successful because our measures to boost sales have taken effect, CEO said

The positive trend, especially in the final weeks of December, also clearly indicates a returning willingness to invest by European SMEs, CEO said

We are entering the New Year at full speed ahead: CEO Wertpapier

