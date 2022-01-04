Nordex Gets 380 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives an order for 380 MW in Finland.Fortum signed and closed an agreement with the Nordex Group to supply, install and commission 56 N163 wind turbines of the latest 6.X variantInstallation to start in spring 2023 (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives an order for 380 MW in Finland.

Nordex Aktie





