CGG Sells Physical Asset Storage & Services to Oasis & Access; No Terms Given (PLX AI) – CGG Sells its Physical Asset Storage and Services Business to OASIS Group and Access Information Management.The transaction includes seven dedicated storage and service facilities, each holding client collections of records and subsurface … (PLX AI) – CGG Sells its Physical Asset Storage and Services Business to OASIS Group and Access Information Management.

The transaction includes seven dedicated storage and service facilities, each holding client collections of records and subsurface rock and fluid samples

Access has acquired the three North American sites and OASIS the four European sites

No terms given

