Pandora Likely to Beat Its 2021 Guidance, Has 33% Upside, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Pandora will likely exceed its guidance for 2021 earnings, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Pandora is up 2% in early tradingThe company is entering 2022 with solid underlying …
- Pandora is up 2% in early trading
- The company is entering 2022 with solid underlying momentum, Nordea said
- Pandora will roll out several growth drivers this year, and its current multiples don't reflect its growth prospects: Nordea
- Nordea forecasts 6% organic growth and 13.5% EPS growth for Pandora this year
- Its price target for the Danish jewelry maker is DKK 1,100, implying 33% upside
