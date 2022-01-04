Pandora Likely to Beat Its 2021 Guidance, Has 33% Upside, Nordea Says (PLX AI) – Pandora will likely exceed its guidance for 2021 earnings, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Pandora is up 2% in early tradingThe company is entering 2022 with solid underlying … (PLX AI) – Pandora will likely exceed its guidance for 2021 earnings, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Pandora is up 2% in early trading

The company is entering 2022 with solid underlying momentum, Nordea said

Pandora will roll out several growth drivers this year, and its current multiples don't reflect its growth prospects: Nordea

Nordea forecasts 6% organic growth and 13.5% EPS growth for Pandora this year

Its price target for the Danish jewelry maker is DKK 1,100, implying 33% upside Wertpapier

