Buy Delivery Hero at Low Multiples vs Peers, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is trading at low multiples compared with global peers, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.Price target remains EUR 200, implying an upside of more than 100%Delivery Hero … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is trading at low multiples compared with global peers, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target remains EUR 200, implying an upside of more than 100%

Delivery Hero started the year with a positive development, boosting its stake in Glovo to a majority holding, BofA said

Other positives are exists in Japan and Germany, as well as CEO comments on GMV trends in Q4 back to all-time highs: BofA

Autor: PLX AI | 04.01.2022, 10:02

