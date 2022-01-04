ISS and Hewlett Packard Enterprise extend partnership agreement for another 5 years (PLX AI) – ISS announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). ISS has delivered integrated facility services to HPE globally since 2008 and with the new extension the partnership continues until … (PLX AI) – ISS announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

ISS has delivered integrated facility services to HPE globally since 2008 and with the new extension the partnership continues until August of 2027 Wertpapier

