Bakkafrost Q4 Faroe Islands Harvest 20,700 Tonnes

(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q4 2021 Trading Update.Bakkafrost Q4 harvest Faroe Islands: 20.7 thousand tonnesBakkafrost Q4 harvest Scotland: 5.1 thousand tonnesFeed sales in Q4 2021 were 32.6 thousand tonnes
