CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets (PLX AI) – CNP Assurances and Allianz France announced today that they have finalized a transfer of savings contracts from Allianz France to CNP Assurances. The transfer comprises more than 20,000 life insurance and capitalization policies for total … (PLX AI) – CNP Assurances and Allianz France announced today that they have finalized a transfer of savings contracts from Allianz France to CNP Assurances.

The transfer comprises more than 20,000 life insurance and capitalization policies for total assets of 2.1 billion euros Wertpapier

CNP Assurances Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.01.2022, 17:48 | | 34 0 | 0 04.01.2022, 17:48 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer