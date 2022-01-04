CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
(PLX AI) – CNP Assurances and Allianz France announced today that they have finalized a transfer of savings contracts from Allianz France to CNP Assurances. The transfer comprises more than 20,000 life insurance and capitalization policies for total …
- The transfer comprises more than 20,000 life insurance and capitalization policies for total assets of 2.1 billion euros
