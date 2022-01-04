Uniper Draws Down EUR 1.8 Billion Credit Facility After Hedging Margining Payments (PLX AI) – Uniper has drawn down the full volume of EUR 1.8 billion existing revolving credit facility.Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper's ordinary portfolio hedging activitiesThe … (PLX AI) – Uniper has drawn down the full volume of EUR 1.8 billion existing revolving credit facility.

Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper's ordinary portfolio hedging activities

The amount of those temporary margining payments depends on the overall commodity price levels

Uniper says structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted by higher prices

Uniper says its products and services are of particularly high demand in the current market environment

