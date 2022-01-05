SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
(PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc to acquire Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s Asia Pacific Fresh operations for $335 million.For the twelve months to 31 December 2021, Evergreen Asia is expected to record revenue of around $160 million and adjusted EBITDA of around …
- (PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc to acquire Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s Asia Pacific Fresh operations for $335 million.
- For the twelve months to 31 December 2021, Evergreen Asia is expected to record revenue of around $160 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $28 million
- The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and will be debt financed
- The acquisition will be accretive to cash flow and earnings per share from year one
- Evergreen Asia supplies filling machines, cartons, closures and after-sales service to its customers in the fresh segment, mainly for milk, and has production facilities in China mainland, South Korea and Taiwan
- They are the leading supplier in China mainland which accounts for approximately 50% of its revenue
