SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million (PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc to acquire Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s Asia Pacific Fresh operations for $335 million.For the twelve months to 31 December 2021, Evergreen Asia is expected to record revenue of around $160 million and adjusted EBITDA of around … (PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc to acquire Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s Asia Pacific Fresh operations for $335 million.

For the twelve months to 31 December 2021, Evergreen Asia is expected to record revenue of around $160 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $28 million

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and will be debt financed

The acquisition will be accretive to cash flow and earnings per share from year one

Evergreen Asia supplies filling machines, cartons, closures and after-sales service to its customers in the fresh segment, mainly for milk, and has production facilities in China mainland, South Korea and Taiwan

They are the leading supplier in China mainland which accounts for approximately 50% of its revenue



Autor: PLX AI | 05.01.2022, 07:03

