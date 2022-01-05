Oncopeptides Year-End Cash SEK 360 Million After Cutting Costs (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides cash position at year-end 2021 was approximately SEK 360 million.Cash burn reduced to SEK 12-15 million monthly for 2022 from SEK 130 million monthly in March-October 2021Says cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to the … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides cash position at year-end 2021 was approximately SEK 360 million.

Cash burn reduced to SEK 12-15 million monthly for 2022 from SEK 130 million monthly in March-October 2021

Says cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to the operational burn rate, be impacted by some remaining costs for discontinuation of clinical studies - as well as expenses related to the ongoing EMA-filing process

These costs will primarily impact H1 2022 Wertpapier

Oncopeptides Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 05.01.2022, 08:03 | | 28 0 | 0 05.01.2022, 08:03 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer