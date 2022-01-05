checkAd

Oncopeptides Year-End Cash SEK 360 Million After Cutting Costs

(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides cash position at year-end 2021 was approximately SEK 360 million.Cash burn reduced to SEK 12-15 million monthly for 2022 from SEK 130 million monthly in March-October 2021Says cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to the …

  • (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides cash position at year-end 2021 was approximately SEK 360 million.
  • Cash burn reduced to SEK 12-15 million monthly for 2022 from SEK 130 million monthly in March-October 2021
  • Says cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to the operational burn rate, be impacted by some remaining costs for discontinuation of clinical studies - as well as expenses related to the ongoing EMA-filing process
  • These costs will primarily impact H1 2022
