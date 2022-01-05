Andritz Gets Order for 50-MWe PowerFluid Boiler in Japan
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply the 12th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to Japan.Order is from Toyo Engineering CorporationThe boiler will be part of the biomass power plant in Tahara-shi, Aichi PrefectureStart-up is …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply the 12th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to Japan.
- Order is from Toyo Engineering Corporation
- The boiler will be part of the biomass power plant in Tahara-shi, Aichi Prefecture
- Start-up is planned for 2025
