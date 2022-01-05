Swisscom Buys Majority Stake in Innovative Web Group
- (PLX AI) – Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group, expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations.
- Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories Ltd for Swiss communities and associations
- The Zurich-based group was founded in 2000 and has around 50 employees
- The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction
