Swisscom Buys Majority Stake in Innovative Web Group (PLX AI) – Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group, expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations. Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening … (PLX AI) – Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group, expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations.

Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories Ltd for Swiss communities and associations

The Zurich-based group was founded in 2000 and has around 50 employees

The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction

