Topdanmark Rises as Nordea Predicts Special Dividend to Boost Yield (PLX AI) – Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation … (PLX AI) – Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.

Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation unchanged at buy

Topdanmark is likely to use last month's DKK 1 billion from tier 2 notes issuance to pay a special dividend, Nordea said

Total dividend, including ordinary dividend for 2021, may be DKK 33 per share, which would be an yield of about 9%, Nordea said

Payout ratio may be 120% in this year and the next: Nordea Wertpapier

