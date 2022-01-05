checkAd

Topdanmark Rises as Nordea Predicts Special Dividend to Boost Yield

(PLX AI) – Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation …

  • (PLX AI) – Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.
  • Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation unchanged at buy
  • Topdanmark is likely to use last month's DKK 1 billion from tier 2 notes issuance to pay a special dividend, Nordea said
  • Total dividend, including ordinary dividend for 2021, may be DKK 33 per share, which would be an yield of about 9%, Nordea said
  • Payout ratio may be 120% in this year and the next: Nordea
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
05.01.2022, 09:22  |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Topdanmark Rises as Nordea Predicts Special Dividend to Boost Yield (PLX AI) – Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
Uniper Draws Down EUR 1.8 Billion Credit Facility After Hedging Margining Payments
Bakkafrost Q4 Faroe Islands Harvest 20,700 Tonnes
Andritz Gets Order for 50-MWe PowerFluid Boiler in Japan
Novo Nordisk Opportunities Are Under-Appreciated, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Oncopeptides Year-End Cash SEK 360 Million After Cutting Costs
Kuehne+Nagel Says Significantly Expands Africa Network; Plans More in Q1
Topdanmark Rises as Nordea Predicts Special Dividend to Boost Yield
Swisscom Buys Majority Stake in Innovative Web Group
Titel
Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy
Tesla Q4 Production 305,840 Vehicles; Deliveries 308,600 Vehicles
Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake
Vestas Q4 Order Miss May Mean Lower Turbine Prices, Analysts Say
Hoist Finance NPL Acquisition in Greece Bodes Well for 2022, Analyst Says
Vestas Gets 80 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
Nordex Gets 380 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
Evotec Gets EUR 7.5 Million Grant for Covid-19 Therapeutic
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant