Axfood Drops 4% After Carnegie Downgrade to Sell (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell almost 4% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold.Price target SEK 230Axfood shares now have an excessive valuation after very strong gains, Carnegie saidWillys’s sales momentum has slowed, … (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell almost 4% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold.

Price target SEK 230

Axfood shares now have an excessive valuation after very strong gains, Carnegie said

Willys’s sales momentum has slowed, hampered by tough comparisons, and it faces significant investments over the next three years before cost efficiencies and synergies are due to kick in from 2025: Carnegie

Q4 results may be soft, with online sales in slight decline and flat like-for-like sales, Carnegie forecast Wertpapier

Axfood Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 05.01.2022, 09:24 | | 34 0 | 0 05.01.2022, 09:24 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer