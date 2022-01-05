Boeing Says Allegiant Orders Up to 100 Jets of 737 MAX Model (PLX AI) – Boeing says Allegiant Air Orders Up to 100 737 MAX Jets.Boeing says Allegiant places first direct Boeing order for 50 737 jets, with 50 optionsOrder of smallest model 737-7 and high-capacity 737-8-200 expected to reduce carrier's fuel use … (PLX AI) – Boeing says Allegiant Air Orders Up to 100 737 MAX Jets.

Boeing says Allegiant places first direct Boeing order for 50 737 jets, with 50 options

Order of smallest model 737-7 and high-capacity 737-8-200 expected to reduce carrier's fuel use by 20%

