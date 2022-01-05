Boeing Says Allegiant Orders Up to 100 Jets of 737 MAX Model
(PLX AI) – Boeing says Allegiant Air Orders Up to 100 737 MAX Jets.Boeing says Allegiant places first direct Boeing order for 50 737 jets, with 50 optionsOrder of smallest model 737-7 and high-capacity 737-8-200 expected to reduce carrier's fuel use …
