Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal (PLX AI) – Nel appoints Håkon Volldal as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing current CEO Jon André Løkke.Volldal joins Nel from his current position as CEO of Q-Free ASAJon André Løkke will continue as CEO until Q2 (PLX AI) – Nel appoints Håkon Volldal as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing current CEO Jon André Løkke.

Volldal joins Nel from his current position as CEO of Q-Free ASA

Jon André Løkke will continue as CEO until Q2

