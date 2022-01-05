Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
(PLX AI) – Nel appoints Håkon Volldal as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing current CEO Jon André Løkke.Volldal joins Nel from his current position as CEO of Q-Free ASAJon André Løkke will continue as CEO until Q2
