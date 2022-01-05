checkAd

FlatexDEGIRO Sees 30-40% Customer Account Growth in 2022

(PLX AI) – FlatexDEGIRO says 2021 customer accounts grew to 2.06 million, or up 55%.FlatexDEGIRO growth expectation 2022: 2.7-2.9 million customer accounts (up 30-40%), 95-115 million transactions (up from 91 million this year)Management bases this …

  • (PLX AI) – FlatexDEGIRO says 2021 customer accounts grew to 2.06 million, or up 55%.
  • FlatexDEGIRO growth expectation 2022: 2.7-2.9 million customer accounts (up 30-40%), 95-115 million transactions (up from 91 million this year)
  • Management bases this expectation on conservative assumptions regarding this year's market volatility, resulting in an average customer trading activity of approx. 40 to 45 transactions (compared to approx. 55 in 2021)
  • We have also laid the foundations for future exponential customer growth, CEO says
