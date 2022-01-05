checkAd

Atlantia Confirms Offer for Yunex Traffic in Process Started by Siemens

(PLX AI) – Atlantia confirms participation in the competitive process, started by Siemens Group, for the award of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic, a company operating in the Intelligent Transport Systems business.Atlantia says has submitted a …

  • (PLX AI) – Atlantia confirms participation in the competitive process, started by Siemens Group, for the award of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic, a company operating in the Intelligent Transport Systems business.
  • Atlantia says has submitted a binding offer
  • The offer fits into Atlantia’s strategy presented to the market, the company says
