Atlantia Confirms Offer for Yunex Traffic in Process Started by Siemens (PLX AI) – Atlantia confirms participation in the competitive process, started by Siemens Group, for the award of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic, a company operating in the Intelligent Transport Systems business.Atlantia says has submitted a … (PLX AI) – Atlantia confirms participation in the competitive process, started by Siemens Group, for the award of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic, a company operating in the Intelligent Transport Systems business.

Atlantia says has submitted a binding offer

The offer fits into Atlantia’s strategy presented to the market, the company says Wertpapier

Atlantia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 05.01.2022, 21:49 | | 54 0 | 0 05.01.2022, 21:49 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer