Atlantia Confirms Offer for Yunex Traffic in Process Started by Siemens
- (PLX AI) – Atlantia confirms participation in the competitive process, started by Siemens Group, for the award of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic, a company operating in the Intelligent Transport Systems business.
- Atlantia says has submitted a binding offer
- The offer fits into Atlantia’s strategy presented to the market, the company says
