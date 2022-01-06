Baloise CEO Stepping Back on Reduced Schedule Following Cancer Diagnosis (PLX AI) – Baloise announces reduced schedule for Baloise CEO Gert De Winter.Baloise CEO stepping back from his duties following cancer diagnosis, probably until into the summer of 2022Baloise Switzerland CEO Michael Müller will take over the … (PLX AI) – Baloise announces reduced schedule for Baloise CEO Gert De Winter.

Baloise CEO stepping back from his duties following cancer diagnosis, probably until into the summer of 2022

Baloise Switzerland CEO Michael Müller will take over the day-to-day running of the business Wertpapier

Baloise-Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 07:03 | | 35 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 07:03 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer