Ringkjobing Landbobank Raises 2021 Outlook; Gives Guidance for 2022 (PLX AI) – RILBA Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 1,535 million, up from the previous range of DKK 1,200-1,500 million.The expectations for 2021 core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million to approximately DKK 1,545 … (PLX AI) – RILBA Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 1,535 million, up from the previous range of DKK 1,200-1,500 million.

The expectations for 2021 core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million to approximately DKK 1,545 million

Ringkjobing Landbobank 2022 expectations core earnings in the range DKK 1,350-1,650 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,300-1,650 million

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a continued satisfactory income flow including continued growth in loans and a continued big increase in customers as well as a satisfactory credit quality Wertpapier

