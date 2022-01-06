Matas Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; FY Outlook Raised
- (PLX AI) – Matas Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, up from 1-4% previously.
- Matas upgrades its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 4,250-4,375 million, up from DKK 4,200-4,330 million previously
- EBITDA margin before special items outlook is maintained between 18.0% and 19.0%
- Q3 revenue DKK 1,378 million vs. estimate DKK 1,346 million
- Online revenue was up by 3.3%, while the physical stores grew sales by 2.9%
