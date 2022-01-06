Matas Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; FY Outlook Raised (PLX AI) – Matas Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, up from 1-4% previously.Matas upgrades its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 4,250-4,375 million, up from DKK 4,200-4,330 million previouslyEBITDA margin before special items outlook is maintained … (PLX AI) – Matas Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, up from 1-4% previously.

Matas upgrades its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 4,250-4,375 million, up from DKK 4,200-4,330 million previously

EBITDA margin before special items outlook is maintained between 18.0% and 19.0%

Q3 revenue DKK 1,378 million vs. estimate DKK 1,346 million

Online revenue was up by 3.3%, while the physical stores grew sales by 2.9% Wertpapier

Matas Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 09:04 | | 12 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 09:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer