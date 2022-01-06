GEA Group Rises After Bank of America Upgrades to Buy (PLX AI) – GEA Group shares rose nearly 1.5% after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 55 from EUR 43GEA is uniquely positioned to benefit from the coming new food capex cycle in the chemical … (PLX AI) – GEA Group shares rose nearly 1.5% after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

Price target raised to EUR 55 from EUR 43

GEA is uniquely positioned to benefit from the coming new food capex cycle in the chemical and food & beverages sector, BofA said

The analysts see accelerating momentum behind plant-based protein with consumers’ sharpened focus on health & wellness

In addition, GEA has room fore more share buybacks amid strong cash generation: BofA So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 49,93 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,02% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Vontobel Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

GEA Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 09:38 | | 53 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 09:38 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer