GEA Group Rises After Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – GEA Group shares rose nearly 1.5% after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Price target raised to EUR 55 from EUR 43
- GEA is uniquely positioned to benefit from the coming new food capex cycle in the chemical and food & beverages sector, BofA said
- The analysts see accelerating momentum behind plant-based protein with consumers’ sharpened focus on health & wellness
- In addition, GEA has room fore more share buybacks amid strong cash generation: BofA
